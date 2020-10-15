Man facing murder charge in connection with deadly Mattapan shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have arrested a man on a murder charge in connection with a deadly shooting in Mattapan in August, officials announced Thursday.

Jason E. Woods, 27, of Mattapan, is slated to be arraigned in Dorchester Court on charges including murder, armed assault with intent to murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, unlawful possession of ammunition, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, according to the Boston Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Hazleton Street and Blue Hill Avenue on the morning of Aug. 6 found 26-year-old Lovenson Pierre, of Quincy, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

Boston EMS later pronounced Pierre dead at the scene.

Woods, who was arrested Tuesday, is currently being held at the department’s Nashua Street jail.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-447.

An investigation remains ongoing.

