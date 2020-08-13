NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of fatally shooting another man with an illegal firearm is slated to face a judge on Thursday.

Jonovan Gonzalez, 27, of New Bedford, is scheduled to be arraigned in New Bedford District Court on charges of murder, carrying an illegal firearm, and carrying a loaded illegal firearm, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced.

Emergency crews responding to reports of a shooting in the area of 139 Dartmouth St. around 9:50 p.m. found Ausarmaat Rahotep, 41, of New Bedford, outside a home suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

He was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 10:16 p.m.

Gonzalez was taken into custody in connection with the deadly shooting on Wednesday evening.

No additional information has been released.

