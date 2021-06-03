BOSTON (WHDH) - A Mattapan man is facing a murder charge in connection with a fatal shooting in Hyde Park in November, Boston police announced Thursday.

Marquees Scott, 22, was arrested in the area of 12 Rockway Street in Mattapan on outstanding warrants charging him with murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, and armed robbery in connection with the Nov. 6, 2020 shooting of Bolivar Soto, 20, of Jamaica Plain.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of 18 Church St. in Hyde Park around 10:04 p.m. found Soto suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The facts and circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)