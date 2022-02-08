BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with a deadly shooting in Brockton over the weekend.

Kevin Gomes, of Brockton, is due to appear in Brockton District Court Wednesday on a charge of murder in connection with the death of 51-year-old Harry Williams, according to a release issued by the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

Officers were called to 21 Auna Drive shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday for reports of a person shot, according to police. Upon their arrival, they found Williams suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An ongoing investigation led to Gomes’ arrest in Worcester on Tuesday.

No further details were released.

