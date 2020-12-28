BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is facing a murder charge in connection with a fatal stabbing on Christmas Eve in East Boston.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of 208 Summer St. just after 9 p.m. Thursday found a man suffering from an apparent stab wound, according to Boston police.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Boston police homicide detectives charged Steven Anthony Hatfield, 36, of East Boston, with murder on Friday, police said.

He is set to be arraigned in East Boston District Court at a later date.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

