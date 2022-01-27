BOSTON (WHDH) - A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Roxbury on Wednesday night that left one person dead and another injured.

Raymond Castro, 42, of Dorchester, is slated to be arraigned Thursday on a charge of murder, according to the Boston Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing at a home in the area of Rockville Park shortly after 8 p.m. found two people suffering from apparent stab wounds, police said.

One of the victims was taken to Boston Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.

The other victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Boston Police arrested Raymond Castro 42, of Dorchester for Murder after a two people were stabbed in the area of 5 Rockville Park in Roxbury last night. One victim pronounced at BMC, second victim's injuries are non-life threatening. Castro will be arraigned in Rox Dist. Ct. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) January 27, 2022

