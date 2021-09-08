BOSTON (WHDH) - A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Boston that left another man dead last month, police announced Wednesday.

Gregory Cooper, 40, of Dorchester, is facing a murder charge in the shooting death of 31-year-old Shamel Winston Atkins, according to the Boston Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Erie Street on Aug. 28 found Atkins suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Cooper surrendered to Boston police on Wednesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

An investigation remains ongoing.

