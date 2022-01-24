PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting in Peabody that left another dead on Sunday night.

Charles Burgess, 26, of Peabody, was slated to be arraigned Monday in Peabody District Court on a charge of murder in connection with the death of 25-year-old Prince Thompson, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 78 Wallis St. around 9:40 p.m. found Thompson suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

Thompson was taken to Salem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting remains under investigation.

