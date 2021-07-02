BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is facing murder charges in connection with the shooting death of a man in Roxbury in Sept. 2020, police said.

Brandon Campbell, 28, was arrested Friday in South Boston on an outstanding Suffolk Superior Court warrant for murder, two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, and two counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot in the area of Hammond and Westminster streets around 7:46 p.m. on Sept. 18 found three adult male victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Boston police.

The three victims were taken to area hospitals, two with non-life-threatening injuries, and one with life-threatening injuries.

The man suffering from life-threatening injuries, Dennis Mejia, 35, of Boston, later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The facts and circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

