BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is facing a murder charge in connection with a fatal shooting in Dorchester on Monday night.

Officers responding to a call for a person shot in the area of 917 Blue Hill Ave. just after 8 p.m. found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Boston police.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Oscar Bolding, Jr., 42, of Dorchester, is facing murder and weapons charges in connection with the shooting.

He is slated to be arraigned Monday in Dorchester District Court.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

