SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing a murder charge in connection with a fatal stabbing in Somerville.

Officers responding to multiple 911 calls reporting a stabbing on Munroe Street around 10:40 p.m. found a 33-year-old Boston man suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

EMS personnel arrived at the scene and pronounced him dead, the DA’s office said.

A preliminary investigation suggests that Shakeel Bodden, 28, of Somerville, attacked the victim with a knife inside a house, the DA’s office added.

Bodden was transported to an area hospital to be treated for injuries sustained during the attack.

He is being held at the hospital pending further evaluation and is expected to be arraigned in Somerville District Court on a murder charge upon his released.

The victim and the suspect were known to each other, the DA’s office said.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

An investigation remains ongoing.

