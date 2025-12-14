QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an incident at an apartment complex in Quincy late Saturday night that left a woman dead and a man seriously injured and facing a murder charge, officials said.

Officers responding to an apartment on Falls Boulevard around 11 p.m. founda 26-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man suffering from serious injuries, according to a joint statement issued by the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. The man, Guiovani Garcia, of Quincy, was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for apparent stab wounds. He is expected to be arraigned Monday on a charge of murder.

