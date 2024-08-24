BOSTON (WHDH) - A 38-year-old man has been arrested on a murder charge in connection with a deadly stabbing in Dorchester on Friday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of 1879 Dorchester Ave. around 10 p.m. Friday found a man suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to Boston police. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

Following an investigation, David Adams, of Dorchester, was arrested on a murder charge.

He is expected to be arraigned Monday in Dorchester District Court.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

