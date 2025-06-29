MIDDLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A Middleboro man is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of a 66-year-old man who was fatally stabbed on Saturday night, officials said.

Officers responding to 911 calls reporting a fight with a man stabbed at 19 Fairview St. around 8 p.m. found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to a joint statement issued by Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz and Middleboro Police Chief Robert Ferreira.

The man, later identified as Paul Pomerleau, was rushed to Morton Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

After an investigation, Andrew Horsman, 41, was arrested on a murder charge.

Investigators believe an argument in the home led to the fight and stabbing. Pomerleau was in a long-term relationship with Horsman’s mother.

Horsman is slated to be arraigned Monday in Wareham District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)