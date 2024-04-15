HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is set to he arraigned on murder charge in connection with the brutal death of his girlfriend in Holyoke, officials said.

Jason Chapdelaine is slated to be arraigned in Holyoke District Court on Tuesday in connection with the death of Eileen Monaghan, who served as an Executive Assistant to Sheriff Nick Cocchi.

“This loss is felt deeply by the entire Hampden County Sheriff’s Office, Eileen’s family, friends, and the community. Eileen was not only a loved and valued colleague but also a dedicated and generous person who meant so much to so many, especially her kids,” Sheriff Cocchi said in a statement. “Eileen was truly a rose in a world of thorns. As we try to process this tragic loss, please keep the Monaghan family in your thoughts and prayers. To say Eileen was loved and will be missed is an understatement.”

