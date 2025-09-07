LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is set to be arraigned on a murder charge Monday in connection with the death o a 38-year-old Lynn woman, officials announced on Sunday.

Officers responding to a home on Newhall Street around 1 a.m. found the woman dead and arrested a 30-year-old Lynn man, according to Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker. The names of the victim and suspect have not been released.

The incident remains under investigation by Lynn Police, the State Police Detective Unit assigned to Tucker’s office, and the Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)