SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of a man whose body was left in a vehicle outside South Shore Hospital last weekend, officials announced Saturday.

Christopher Caron, 42, turned himself in to Scituate police around 12:45 p.m. and is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Hingham District Court in connection with the death of Declan Perry, 27, of Portland, Maine, according to a joint statement issued by Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz and Scituate Police Chief Mark Thompson.

An investigation determined Caron drove a Honda Civic that belonged to Perry to the hospital and alerted medical staff to a body in the parking lot before fleeing the area, police said..

Neighbors who live in the Driftway condo complex saw news coverage of the incident at South Shore Hospital and contacted Scituate Police to report that they had assisted a man with loading a large, heavy blanket into the black Honda Civic outside a residence Caron was staying at.

