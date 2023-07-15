SOMERSWORTH, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with the fatal beating of a 79-year-old man outside a Walmart in Somersworth on Friday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a man attacking another man outside the Waltons Way supercenter around 11:20 p.m. found Jan VanTassel, of Center Ossipee, unresponsive and suffering from visible head and facial injuries, according to a joint statement issued by New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella and Somersworth Police Chief Timothy McLin. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following an investigation, an arrest warrant was obtained for Brian Roberge, 52, of Somersworth, on a charge of second-degree murder. Formella and McLin announced his arrest Saturday morning.

Roberge is expected to be arraigned Monday in Strafford County Superior Court.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact New Hampshire State Police Communications at 603-223-4381.

