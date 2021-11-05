LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has been arrested on a murder charge in connection with a fatal shooting in Lowell last month, authorities said.

Wesley Lindor, 22, was arraigned Friday in Lowell District Court on charges of murder and carrying a firearm in the death of 30-year-old Steadman Tucker, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Kelly Richardson announced in a joint news release.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired on Barker Avenue on the evening of Oct. 22 found Tucker in a Toyota SUV suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Lowell police.

Tucker was taken to Lowell General Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

An investigation revealed that Lindor opened the door of Tucker’s SUV following an argument and opened fire on him, authorities said.

Lindor was found at a home in Boston and taken into custody without incident.

A judge ordered Lindor held without bail. He is due back in court on Dec. 6.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)