MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that happened outside of a 7-Eleven in Malden last month.

Antonio Rufo-Sanon, of Somerville, is slated to be arraigned Monday in Malden District Court on charge of murder in connection with the death of 22-year-old Daquelle Matthews, of Boston, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired at the convenience store on Salem Street on the evening of Nov. 20 found Matthews suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at a Massachusetts General Hospital.

An investigation revealed that Rufo-Sanon was a passenger in a vehicle that pulled up to Matthews, who was standing outside the store, the district attorney’s office said. Rufo-Sanon then allegedly opened fire on Matthews.

The driver, Isaiah Sautier, is said to have fled the scene with Rufo-Sanon following the shooting.

Sautier has since been charged with accessory after the fact to murder and accessory after the fact to assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Rufo-Sanon was arrested at his home without incident on Monday morning.

State police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office assisted Malden police with the investigation.

