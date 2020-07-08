Man facing murder charge in shooting death of 4-year-old child on Fourth of July

(WHDH) — A 22-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of a 4-year-old child on the Fourth of July, authorities announced.

Henry Tyrone Moody, 22, is facing a murder charge after he allegedly fatally shot Karson Walker, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, in the area of Millpond Road in Galivants Ferry, South Carolina, around 3 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Moody, a native of Loris, South Carolina, was taken into custody about six hours after the shooting, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities also charged Moody with injury to property and resisting, delaying, and obstructing an investigation.

He has since been arraigned and ordered held without bond.

An investigation remains ongoing.

