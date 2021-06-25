WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was arrested Thursday night on charges in connection with a stabbing in Worcester that claimed the life of a teenager last year, officials said.

Dana Gaul, 43, was arraigned Friday on a charge of murder after being secretly indicted last week in the stabbing death of 19-year-old Jehlon Rose, according to Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.

Officers responding to a report of a group of people fighting in the area of Water Street on the evening of Nov. 24, 2020, found Rose suffering from multiple stab wounds, the district attorney’s office said.

Rose was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center, where he died three days later.

Gaul is being held without bail. He is due back in court on July 1.

