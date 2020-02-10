Man facing murder charges in connection with suspicious death of woman in NH

STRATHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - A 20-year-old man facing murder charges in connection with the suspicious death of a woman in Stratham, New Hampshire is expected to face a judge Monday.

Robert Pavao, of Berwick, Maine, is slated to be arraigned in Rockingham Superior Court on two second-degree murder charges, according to the N.H. Attorney General’s Office.

Pavao is accused of “knowingly” and “recklessly” causing the death of a 46-year-old woman on Sunday by assaulting her.

Her name has not been released.

An autopsy is anticipated to be conducted Monday.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

