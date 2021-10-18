(WHDH) — A man was arrested over the weekend in connection with the deaths of his pregnant girlfriend and their unborn child, authorities said.

Willie Earl Moore, 27, of North Carolina, surrendered to police on Sunday on charges including murder, murder of an unborn child, possession of a firearm, larceny of a motor vehicle, and possession of a stolen vehicle in connection with the homicide of Tanajway McMurray and her unborn Child, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

Moore fatally shot McMurray at a home on Fairfield Drive in Fayetteville on Oct. 11 and then fled in her 2019 Toyota Prius, police said. The vehicle was later recovered in South Carolina.

McMurray was said to be five months pregnant with Moore’s child at the time of her death.

Moore was processed into the Cumberland County Detention Center and received no bond.

An investigation remains ongoing.

