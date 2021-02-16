Man facing murder charges in stabbing attack that claimed lives of Maine couple

A 24-year-old man is facing murder charges in connection with a stabbing attack early Friday morning that claimed the lives of a husband and wife from Turner, Maine.

Patrick Maher, of Turner, is being held without bail at the Androscoggin County Jail on two counts of murder, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Sheriff deputies responding to a report of a home invasion with possible gunshots on Knight Farm Road found 52-year-old Troy Varney unresponsive on the floor and 48-year-old Dulsie Varney in medical distress, officials said.

The couple later died at a local hospital.

Maher was found at the home and taken into custody.

Maher apparently ambushed the couple around 1:30 a.m. and stabbed them multiple times, The Sun Journal reported.

A member of the Varney family told the newspaper that Maher had rented a room from the couple.

A motive for the alleged attack was immediately clear.

Troy and Dulsie leave behind two daughters. A gofundme has since been established on their behalf.

An investigation remains ongoing.

