WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester County Grand Jury indicted a Worcester man Friday on a murder charge related to a fatal shooting that occurred in Worcester in May.

Angel Ortiz-Santos, 28, was indicted for murder, possession of a firearm without an FID card, and possession of ammunition without an FID card, according to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office.

Ortiz-Santos had initially been arraigned on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon resulting in serious bodily injury and illegal possession of a firearm in the fatal shooting of Carlos Cruz, 44, who was found shot outside the Paku Lounge on Chandler Street on May 8 and later pronounced dead at the hospital, according to Worcester DA Joseph D. Early Jr.

He has been held without bail since his arraignment on May 11 in Central District Court, according to the DA’s office.

The case will move to Worcester Superior Court with the new indictments at a future date.

