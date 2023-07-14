BOSTON (WHDH) - A 22-year-old man is facing weapons charges in connection with the deadly shooting of a 12-year-old boy in Mattapan on Thursday, police announced.

Boston police said first responders were first called to a triple-decker off Fessenden Street just after 2 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Once on scene, police said officers found the boy inside the home with a gunshot wound.

The boy was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where officials said he was pronounced dead.

In a statement Thursday night, police said Walter Hendrick, 22, has been arrested and charged with multiple charges including improper storage of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

He is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on Friday morning.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu previously rushed to the scene in Mattapan on Thursday afternoon, joining Police Commissioner Michael Cox and Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

“For a child of this age, being lost to gun violence is a nightmare,” Wu said.

“Clearly, this is an unnecessary death, it appears, of a young person in our city,” Cox said. “We’re doing all we can to combat gun violence.”

Police were spotted taking photos of the crime scene and speaking to Mattapan residents. At one point, authorities removed a dog from the apartment building.

As the police investigation continued, many in the area were rattled.

“It’s terrible,” one neighbor said. “It’s sad.”

“It makes me feel sad and it’s unfortunate,” another person in the area said.

The shooting happened feet from a playground where witnesses said children were playing when shots rang out.

One witness told 7NEWS she heard someone say “Leave.”

“People grabbed the babies,” the person continued.

Speaking to reporters, city leaders said this was another example of what can happen when too many guns are on the streets.

“I implore folks, if you have guns in your home, particularly illegal or whatever, turn them in to us,” Cox said. “Let us know what we can do to take those off your hands.”

“These guns on the street cause damage,” Cox said.

Hayden also spoke.

“Unfortunately, we’re here on yet another sad and tragic afternoon that frankly stems from too many guns being on our streets,” he said.

Police were still on scene in Mattapan as of around 9 p.m. Thursday.

Classmates of the 12-year-old who died later brought candles, which were seen flickering on Fessenden Street shortly after 10:15 p.m.

“That’s tragic,” said classmate Raniya McCoullum. “I don’t think that should have happened to him. I don’t think he deserved to die that young. He has a whole life ahead of him.”

Boston police said their investigation into this incident was ongoing Thursday night.

