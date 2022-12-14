BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is facing weapons charges in the wake of a death investigation at 35 Northampton Street in Roxbury.

Police say Michael Perry, 37, tried to escape police Sunday night by trying to climb out of a 12th floor window when his clothes got caught on a handle and he was left dangling outside the window.

A SWAT team broke the window on the 11th floor and was able to rescue Perry, who as taken to the hospital and later arrested. He had a knife and some

Before the jump, prosecutors say Perry had a knife and another weapon in his hands and moved aggressively toward the officers. The officers then fired foam project tiles, which is when he dropped the weapons and jumped out the window.

The incident began Sunday just after 8 p.m., when officers responded to the 12th floor of the building for a wellbeing check. Upon arrival, they knocked and announced their presence and purpose multiple times with no response.

Once they gained entry to the apartment, police found a victim unresponsive and declared a Code 99. Officers said they gained verbal contact with a second person inside the apartment, later identified as Perry.

Prosecutors are awaiting autopsy results on the man found dead inside the apartment.

Perry is being held without bail and is due back in court Friday morning.

