Man fakes robbery, admits to stealing daughter’s cookie sale money to pay for erotic massage

(WHDH) — A man who called the police to a report a robbery at his home later admitted that he staged the crime and stole his daughter’s cookie sale earnings to pay for an erotic massage, officials said.

Brian David Couture pleaded guilty Monday to initiating a false report, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responding to a report of a robbery at Couture’s residence on March 6 were told that someone broke into his home and assaulted him, police said.

Couture’s home was ransacked and police say officers spotted blood strewn everywhere. His work laptop was also damaged and about $700 was missing from a jar containing his daughter’s cookie sale proceeds.

After investigators identified inconsistencies in Couture’s story, he admitted that he falsified the report. Couture told police that he stole the money from his daughter to pay for an erotic massage and faked the robbery when he realized he couldn’t explain the missing funds.

Judge Beth Roberts ordered Couture to perform 80 hours of community service and to pay a $100 fine. He will also be placed on probation.

