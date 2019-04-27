Man falls from 3rd story window in Merrimack College dorm

NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A young man was rushed to the hospital Saturday after falling from a window in a Merrimack College dormitory.

A spokesperson for the college says the man fell out of a third-story window in the Monican Center residence hall near Murray Drive and Walsh Way.

The identity of the man has not been released.

There is no word on his condition.

College officials are working to gather more information regarding the incident.

