Man falls overboard, hit by boat on Lake Winnipesaukee

GILFORD, N.H. (AP) — An 18-year-old man from Derry is recovering after he fell overboard and got hit by a boat on Lake Winnipesaukee.

New Hampshire Marine Patrol says the man was among six passengers in a 20-foot (6-meter) pontoon boat being operated by a 19-year-old Stoneham, Massachusetts, man late Friday night. The 18-year-old lost his balance as the group was returning to a dock and fell into the water, where his leg was struck by the boat.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment. The incident remains under investigation.

