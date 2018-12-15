Man falls through ice, suffers hypothermia in Hollis, NH

HOLLIS, N.H. (WHDH) - Fire crews rescued a man after he fell through the ice and into the water at a pond in Hollis, New Hampshire on Saturday.

Fire officials say they received a call about 2:30 p.m. from someone on shore reporting they heard yelling.

Fire crews responding to Flints Pond say they found a man in the water holding onto the side of the ice and suffering from hypothermia.

The man appeared to have been ice fishing before falling in.

The man, whose name has not been released, was transported to a nearby hospital and is expected to be OK, according to fire officials.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)