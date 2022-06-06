PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (AP) — A man threatened a motorist with an assault rifle a day before being killed in a confrontation with a police officer, the police chief said Monday.

Jacob Poitraw, 25, of Presque Isle, was shot after ramming a police officer’s cruiser several times Sunday evening during a pursuit, Police Chief Laurie Kelly said. He died later at a hospital.

Sgt. Tyler Cote, who fired on Poitraw, was placed on administrative leave during an investigation by the attorney general’s office, officials said.

Presque Isle Police were on the lookout for Poitraw after being contacted about the road rage incident Saturday evening.

Police described him as armed and dangerous.

Poitraw called the police department after learning of charges but made threats instead of cooperating, police said.

