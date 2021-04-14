MARS HILL, Maine (AP) — Maine police shot and killed a man in a confrontation outside a residence in a small town in the northern part of the state.

The shooting happened in Mars Hill early Wednesday, the Bangor Daily News reported. Police said the man died at the scene and had yet to be identified.

Police responded to a 911 call a little before 3 a.m. and arrived to find an armed confrontation. Aroostook County Sheriff Shawn Gillen said a deputy sheriff shot the man. Police have not released more details about the shooting.

The Maine Attorney General’s Office was investigating the shooting, which is standard procedure. Authorities had not released the name of the deputy sheriff.

