BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was shot and killed in Dorchester Tuesday night, according to the Boston Police Department.

At around 8:03 p.m., officers responded to 15 Michigan Ave. for a report of a shooting, police said in a statement.

“Upon arrival, Officers located a 45-year-old male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and he was pronounced deceased at the scene,” police said in a statement.

The shooting remains under investigation. No arrests have been made, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit ay 617-343-4470.

