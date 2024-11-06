BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was shot and killed in Dorchester Tuesday night, according to the Boston Police Department.

At around 8:03 p.m., officers responded to 15 Michigan Ave. for a report of a shooting, police said in a statement.

“Upon arrival, Officers located a 45-year-old male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and he was pronounced deceased at the scene,” police said in a statement.

The shooting remains under investigation. No arrests have been made, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit ay 617-343-4470.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox