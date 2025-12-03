BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was killed following a shooting in East Boston Tuesday.

Police are investigating the incident, which occurred on Havre Street.

Officers said they arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

That man was treated at the scene and then taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

No arrests have been made.

