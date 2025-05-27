NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old man was shot and killed in New Bedford Monday night.
Police said they received reports of shots fired on Bedford Street just after 9 p.m.
Responding to that report, they located the victim, identified as Kimberl Gedeon, 21, of New Bedford, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.
Gedeon was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made; the investigation is ongoing.
