NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old man was shot and killed in New Bedford Monday night.

Police said they received reports of shots fired on Bedford Street just after 9 p.m.

Responding to that report, they located the victim, identified as Kimberl Gedeon, 21, of New Bedford, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

Gedeon was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made; the investigation is ongoing.

