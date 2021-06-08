LITCHFIELD, Conn. (AP) — A man was fatally shot in the parking lot of a Connecticut law office, police said, and the law firm said one of its attorneys was involved.

The shooting happened at around 5 p.m. Monday outside the Litchfield office of Cramer & Anderson LLP, Connecticut state police said.

Officers arrived and found a man lying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound, police said. The man died from his injuries. He was not immediately identified.

Police did not name the shooter, but Cramer & Anderson said in a statement that a “tragic incident occurred at the Litchfield office of Cramer & Anderson LLP” involving Robert Fisher, a partner at the firm.

“Attorney Fisher will be on a leave of absence while the police investigation is carried out,” the law firm said.

No charges were immediately filed, though police said Fisher had been in contact with them. It wasn’t clear whether Fisher had an attorney who could comment. A message was left at a phone number listed for him seeking comment.

