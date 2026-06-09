BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people were stabbed in Mattapan Monday night, according to Boston police, one of who died from his injuries.
Boston police responded to 25 Astoria Street following a radio call for a person stabbed. When officers arrived, they found two victims inside the home suffering from stab wounds.
A male victim found suffering from a serious, life-threatening wound died at a local hospital after being transported.
Police said the second victim sustained a stab wound that appears to be serious but non-life-threatening.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.
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