LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Leominster Police confirmed a man was fatally stabbed outside the Riverside Village Apartment complex in that town.

Just before 1 a.m., police responded to a report of a stabbing at that location, and upon arrival “officers found one male suffering from a stab wound,” authorities said.

The individual was transported to Leominster Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they can call Leominster Police at 978-534-7560.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)