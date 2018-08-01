Man fatally struck by commuter rail train in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was fatally struck by a commuter rail train in Boston’s Dorchester section Wednesday afternoon, transit police said.

Officers responding to the Uphams Corner commuter rail station for a report of a person possibly struck by a train around 3:45 p.m. found an unresponsive man on the tracks.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation indicates the man was trespassing on the right of way when he was hit, officials said.

Service is expected to be delayed on the Fairmount Line through the evening commute.

Foul play is not suspected.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 7News on-air and online for updates.

