BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was fatally struck by a commuter rail train in Hyde Park on Thursday.

According to Transit police authorities, the man intentionally entered the right-of-way just as the train was approaching the station.

He was pronounced dead as a result of the injuries he sustained.

No additional details were immediately available.

