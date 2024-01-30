BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was fatally struck by a commuter rail train at the MBTA Hyde Park Commuter Rail Station on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Police say the man was trying to cross from one track to another with a suitcase when he was struck by an outbound train around 3 p.m. while trying to make it over the fence separating the tracks, according to transit police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation but foul play is not suspected.

No additional information was immediately available.

