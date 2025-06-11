BEDFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A 62-year-old man died after he was run over by a tractor-trailer in Bedford, N.H., early Wednesday morning, police said.

At around 5:42 a.m., officers responded to 7 Kilton Road, behind the Hannaford grocery store, for a man struck by a truck, according to the Bedford Police Department. Emergency crews pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the man had been sleeping under the tractor-trailer, which was parked at the loading dock behind the store, police said.

The truck driver was located and is cooperating with police, authorities said. An investigation is underway.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)