RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a man was fatally struck by a vehicle in Randolph late Sunday night.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash in the area of North Main and Gordon streets around 10:30 p.m. found a 56-year-old man suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

Alexander Archie, 56, of Brockton, was taken to Milton Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the 2019 Toyota 4 Runner SUV that struck him remained at the scene.

The cause remains under investigation.

