MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man is fighting for his life after running back inside a burning home in Manchester, New Hampshire Monday evening to save others.

Officials said the fire broke out in a multi-family home on Walnut Street around 6 p.m. Monday. Multiple cell phone videos later showed smoke and flames rising from the building after witnesses said they saw the fire quickly climb up the side of the structure.

In one video, part of the building can be seen collapsing, sending fire billowing further into the air.

Justin Dutton, who saw the fire, said the flames started on a small wooden porch and engulfed the home within minutes.

Jack Walsh, another fire whiteness, said he saw people running as the fire took hold.

“It’s crazy because you’re right there and you don’t know if it’s going to jump to the next building and get even worse,” he said.

All residents were able to escape unharmed, according to officials, except for the man who ran back inside. He was flown to a Boston hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Neighbors said the injured person was trying to help get people out.

“I heard he did run in to try to get everyone out and that’s why he was in there so late,” Walsh said. “So, really brave of him to do that and hopefully he’s okay.”

In addition to the burning building itself, officials said several surrounding buildings in the densely packed neighborhood had to be evacuated.

The burned building could be seen with a charred exterior wall hours after the fire on Monday night.

Utility crews returned to the scene Tuesday morning working to get power restored in the area.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

