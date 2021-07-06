BOSTON (WHDH) - A man found an arrow lodged into his home in Dorchester on Monday morning.

Rodney Dailey says he believes the arrow was shot Sunday night during Fourth of July celebrations.

“It was really close to my wife’s walk-in closet and it could’ve come through the window because it’s stuck in the house,” Dailey said.

Last month, several homes on the North Shore were also shot with arrows.

Police have not said if these incidents are connected.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)