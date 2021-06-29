TULSA, Okla. (WHDH) — A concerned man trying to rescue his cat who climbed up a tree ended up needing to be rescued himself in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Friday.

Emergency crews responding to the area of S. 94th E. Avenue and E. 27th Street around 3:45 p.m. learned that a cat had climbed high up into a tree and when its owner went to retrieve the feline, he also got stuck in the tree, according to the Tulsa Fire Department.

Firefighters used the fire truck ladder to rescue the man and the cat.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)