Man finds masked break-in suspect in bedroom, chases him into woods

MARSHFIELD, MA (WHDH) - Police in Marshfield are working to track down a masked suspect who they say broke into a home while a family was eating dinner on Wednesday night.

Police responded around 8:30 p.m. to a home on Ocean Street near Route 139 for a report of break-in.

A 27-year-old man and two children, ages 9 and 14, were eating dinner when they heard an unusual noise.

“When he went upstairs to his bedroom, he found a man with a hood and a mask on going through his bedroom,” Police Chief Paul Tavares said.

Police say the burglar made an escape out the backdoor of the home and bolted into the woods.

The victim chased after the suspect and a brief scuffled ensued. The victim suffered a cut on his right arm.

“He fought for his family, like anyone would do to protect them,” one man told 7News.

Police set up a perimeter and searched the woods with K9 dogs near the Mariner’s Hill Apartments.

Tavares says he does not believe the incident was a targeted attack.

“It is unusual to be breaking into homes when people are home, highly unusual,” Tavares said.

Police are sifting through surveillance video, but are asking the public to come forward with any relevant information.

No arrests have been made. An investigation is ongoing.

