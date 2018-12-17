NEW YORK (WHDH) — A New Jersey man got an unexpected surprise when he ordered oysters at lunch in early December.

Rick Antosh, a retired hospitality executive, found a pearl in his oyster pan roast while eating at Grand Central Oyster Bar in New York City.

“I just went all of a sudden felt something like a tooth or a filling is falling out and it’s terrifying,” he recalled. “You have that half second of ‘oh my god,’ and then, ‘holy crap.’ I realized it’s not a tooth, is it a pearl?”

The 66-year-old called the floor manager over who said he had never seen anything like this happen before.

Antosh hasn’t gotten the pearl appraised yet but some pearl experts estimate its worth is between $2,000 and $4,000.

He says he will definitely be returning to the oyster bar in search of more hidden treasures.

